Colombian city was warned, but no action was taken before deadly flood

MOCOA, COLOMBIA—People were caught off guard when a devastating flash flood surged through a small city in southern Colombia, but not everyone was surprised.Government agencies, land use experts, and environmental organizations had said for years that Mocoa could face dangerous flooding. Many who lived in the most vulnerable areas were aware of the warnings, even if they didn’t heed them. And yet the city continued to spread into the floodplains west of downtown.“Unfortunately, in Colombia we don’t have a good assessment of risk, or good land use policies to prohibit people from settling in areas like these,” said Marcela Quintero, a researcher with the International Center for Tropical Agriculture, one of the organizations that raised the alarm about deforestation in the area.Mocoa was vulnerable because of its location, amid a confluence of rivers in the wet subtropical Amazon region of southern Colombia. The danger had grown worse as trees were cut for cattle ranching and other agriculture, removing protection against flooding and landslides. Then came an influx of new residents, many fleeing violence from the government’s long fight with guerrilla forces.Read more: Article Continued BelowFlood-stricken city in Colombia mourns as death toll climbs When a month’s worth of rain fell in a single night late Friday and early Saturday, the long-predicted disaster had arrived.Sixty-eight-year-old Deya Maria Toro, who moved to Mocoa 12 years earlier, said she realized what was happening in time and managed to flee to safety. “I woke up at 9 p.m. with this sensation: Is this when the avalanche comes?”