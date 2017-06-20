Common sense is key in keeping backyard chickens

Do not cuddle or kiss your chickens.That’s just one precaution the Public Health Agency of Canada is recommending as the number of salmonella infections related to backyard flocks rises across the U.S.“All poultry have the potential to be carrying salmonella and to be shedding salmonella, or basically . . . pooping it out at any time,” said Dr. Megin Nichols, a veterinarian and epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.“And, we know that chickens are very fond of taking dust baths . . . so the salmonella from their feces can get on their beaks, on their feathers, and be in the environment where they live and roam.”By the end of May, the CDC had received reports of 372 people with infections related to backyard hens — 71 of them wound up in hospital. Article Continued BelowThat puts the U.S. on track to meet or possibly exceed the 895 record breaking cases of salmonella infection related to backyard hens reported last year, Nichols said.Chana holds a chicken in the backyard of her family home in Vaughan. The Centre for Disease Control is investigation 372 cases of salmonella linked to backyard chickens, that sent 71 people in the hospital. (Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star) | Order this photo Not all hen keepers support a total ban on cuddling, but one GTA family with seven years of backyard chicken experience agreed some of the other common sense precautions can help keep hens and humans healthy. “If you have any animal it’s a good thing to wash your hands afterwards, before you eat food,” said Michael, whose name has been changed to protect his chickens.