Community rallies around Toronto man who says hes been target of homophobia

Dean Will fears for his life.A gay man living with AIDS who is also legally blind, Will has faced a year of homophobic harassment, vandalism and an assault. "This shouldn't be happening," said Will, who lives in a Toronto Community Housing building near Danforth Avenue and Main Street in Toronto's east end. "What I worry about is my physical safety, because I can't see if someone's coming at me. I'm vulnerable, particularly at night."Will's troubles began last summer, when an unidentified person repeatedly took down his Pride flags and wrote "f-g" on his front door. Later, a neighbour began harassing him by repeatedly calling Will "f—-t," as well as throwing garbage and cigarette butts on his steps. Will was attacked last month when an unidentified man assaulted him, punching his face as he walked down the street. His Pride flags were taken again this month."There's no other explanation for this," he said. "It's because of my sexual orientation."Will has filed multiple complaints with TCHC. They offered him other places to live, but he doesn't want to leave.