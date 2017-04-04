Companies bidding to design Trumps border wall brace for hostile site

SAN DIEGO—One potential bidder on U.S. President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico wanted to know if authorities would rush to help if workers came under “hostile attack.” Another asked if employees can carry firearms in states with strict gun control laws and if the government would indemnify them for using deadly force.With bids due Tuesday on the first design contracts, interested companies are preparing for the worst if they get the potentially lucrative job.A U.S. official with knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details haven’t been made public said four to 10 bidders are expected to be chosen to build prototypes.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpThey will be constructed on a roughly 400-metre strip of federally owned land in San Diego within 37 metres of the border, though a final decision has not been made on the precise spot, the official said. The government anticipates spending $200,000 to $500,000 on each prototype.Article Continued BelowThe Border Patrol and local police would establish a buffer zone around the construction site if necessary, the U.S. official said. The San Diego police and sheriff’s departments said Monday they will respect constitutional rights to free speech and assembly for any peaceful, law-abiding protesters.Enrique Morones, executive director of Border Angels, said his group plans to protest.“There will be a lot of different activity — protests, prayer vigils — on both sides of the wall,” said Morones, whose immigrant advocacy group is based in San Diego. “We pray and hope that they’re peaceful.”