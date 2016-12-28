Complaint about Toronto police officer sent back to same division for investigation

Suzanne Tinglin thought she was fulfilling her civic duty when she walked into her local police station in Toronto’s northwest corner last summer.The registered nurse and York University instructor had received several voicemail messages from an officer requesting that she come to 23 Division to speak about an investigation at Humber College, where she goes to the gym. He gave few details, but Tinglin assumed she was needed to help solve a crime. Instead, when she arrived she was taken into a police interview room, recorded and stunned by an accusation that she stole a laptop from her gym’s locker room. She claims she was “intimidated” by the officer, who she alleged “bullied” her in an attempt to prompt a confession. She was never charged. “I felt that I wasn’t treated appropriately,” Tinglin said in a recent interview, denying any involvement in the theft. “I was accused before I had the opportunity to say anything in my own defence.” She complained to Ontario’s Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD), seeking a probe of the July 2015 encounter. The provincial watchdog, which investigates complaints against police, quickly ruled that the incident warranted investigation and was being referred to Toronto police’s professional standards unit. Article Continued BelowThe investigator assigned to probe Tinglin’s complaint was a detective at 23 Division, where the complaint originated. “She was hoping there would be an independent review, not someone who . . . maybe is his best buddy for all she knows,” said Barry Swadron, Tinglin’s lawyer. “How can she expect to get a fair deal?”Tinglin’s complaint ended with police ruling her allegations against the officer were unsubstantiated, concluding she was treated in a “fair and professional” manner.

