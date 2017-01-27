As the number of individuals representing themselves in court continues to grow, lawyers are being encouraged to get creative and transform their traditional view of how legal services should be provided in order to make them more affordable.A database launched last year by the National Self-Represented Litigants Project now features more than 100 lawyers who offer what is known as “unbundled” legal services — where a person only pays for specific services from a lawyer while still remaining in charge of their case.For example, this could include paying a lawyer to review a statement of claim for a lawsuit before it is filed, or for help researching case law. The self-represented litigant would still do the bulk of the work, including filing material and appearing in court.“It’s kind of piecemeal work, so you say to a painter: OK, I can’t afford to hire you to paint my entire house, but I hate doing the ceilings,” said University of Windsor law professor Julie Macfarlane, project director for the initiative.“I think what we’re going to see are these pieces of innovation, because people do want help, but they want help where they can control the cost and direction of it.”Article Continued BelowOne has only to look at family courtrooms, where divorce and child custody proceedings take place, to see that thousands of Canadians cannot afford a lawyer for an entire case. Up to 80 per cent of people involved in family matters appear in court without a lawyer, and 40 per cent in civil cases, according to the National Self-Represented Litigants Project.Unbundled services have been backed by three senior judges in B.C., Ontario and Nova Scotia, who appeared in a video to promote the new database last year.“Without the option of unbundled services, the alternative is litigants are forced to represent themselves from beginning to end,” said B.C. Chief Justice Robert Bauman. “I encourage lawyers to try out unbundling in your practice.”