Concerned friends appeal for help in finding Andrew Kinsman

A Facebook group with over 300 members has been created to find Andrew Kinsman, a 49-year-old beloved Cabbagetown resident who has been missing since June 26.“And that’s not even scratching the surface of the amount of support from people offline we’re getting,” said Robin LeBlanc, Kinsman’s neighbour and a member of the group.The group was created on July 4, and its members have been going on search trips and putting up posters.Kinsman was last seen near Parliament and Winchester Sts. Those who know Kinsman consider his disappearance “out of character” for a “man of routine.”Toronto police have also been conducting searches, and are investigating dating apps like Grindr and Scruff for suspicious behaviour, and asking local users of those apps to report unusual interactions.Article Continued BelowLeBlanc met Kinsman in April when she moved into a building where he was the superintendant.“I’ve known him to be a very kind, considerate man who will stop whatever he’s doing for a friendly chat or to help with anything,” she said.Ted Healey, a friend and former roommate of Kinsman, met him 20 years ago when they both worked at the Black Eagle, a bar on Church St.