Confirmation of Serbias first openly-gay prime minister thrown into doubt

BELGRADE—Serbia’s ruling conservatives said Monday if prime minister-designate Ana Brnabic doesn’t get enough votes to be confirmed by parliament as the first openly gay person to head the country’s government, an early general election will be held.Brnabic, nominated last week by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, could also become the conservative nation’s first female prime minister if she’s selected. But some of Vucic’s coalition partners said they will vote against her because of her sexual orientation.Vucic on Monday met with 100 of his Serbian Progressive Party lawmakers who promised to vote for Brnabic in Serbia’s 250-seat parliament. She needs at least 26 more votes to be confirmed.After the closed meeting, Vucic only said “everything will fine.”The vote was originally scheduled for later this week, but it has been now moved to next week because of the uncertainty.Article Continued BelowSerbian Progressive Party official Marija Obradovic said that if Brnabic doesn’t get the additional support by Thursday, an early vote will be called. That would be the third snap election in Serbia in five years.“It was important for us that everyone declares individually if (he or she) is for or against” Brnabic’s nomination,” Obradovic said.“There were different stands,” she said, adding that despite their different opinions on Brnabic’s nomination, everyone agreed to vote for the nomination once it happens in parliament.