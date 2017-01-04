Congressmans son photobombs swearing in, as Paul Ryan puzzles over what a dab is

WASHINGTON—In the shelf-life of viral dance moves, the “dab” was supposedly dead long ago. In January of last year, it made its political debut when Hillary Clinton notoriously demonstrated it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.But it was old then. In fact, it had been around for so long — used for celebrating touchdowns or goals and during one particular Senate candidate debates — that even its creators agreed in June that it was time to retire the move.But apparently, until this week, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, had not caught on to the trend.On Tuesday, the 17-year-old son of a congressman decided to give the dab a comeback, striking the pose after the swearing in of his father, Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, as Marshall’s family smiled for a photo. Standing next to the teenager and congressman during the photo session was Ryan, looking utterly confused. And the moment was so visibly awkward it made some C-SPAN viewers cringe.“You all right?” Ryan asked, turning toward Cal Marshall, Roger Marshall’s 17-year-old son, as the teenager tucked his head into the crook of his elbow, holding a bible in his other hand.Article Continued Below“I’m all right,” Marshall replied. The House Speaker and newly-sworn-in congressman continued smiling for the camera as the 17-year-old held the widely recognized pose.“Do you want — can you put your hand down?” Ryan asked him.“OK, OK, I’m sorry,” Cal Marshall said quickly, with a chuckle and smile.

