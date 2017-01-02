Conservationists worried free entry to Canadas national parks in 2017 could affect ecological integrity

EDMONTON—Parks Canada is preparing for an increase in visitors this year as people across the country and around the world request free annual passes to explore the nation’s natural treasures as part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebration.Conservationists say it is important for people to connect with nature, but there are concerns about how more tourists may affect the ecological integrity of some of the more popular parks.Ben Gadd, a retired nature guide and author of Handbook of the Canadian Rockies, said he is worried about increased vehicle traffic.“Clearly the highway system in the mountain parks — it is going to be terrible next summer all summer long,” said Gadd, who has been hiking in the region since 1968.“When you have that situation and animals trying to cross there are going to be more accidents, more animals killed.”Article Continued BelowGadd said he is also concerned about crowded attractions, trash and people feeding or getting too close to wildlife.He hopes there are enough staff to properly maintain the parks and to explain the rules to visitors, especially newbies.According to Parks Canada, more than 900,000 people ordered a free Discovery Pass in the first two weeks after they became available last month.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx