Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch is dead wrong about Toronto: Keenan

A few days a week, my wife or I walk the kid who lives next door to us home from the school bus stop, because his mother’s work schedule means she can’t often make it there to meet the bus in time. It’s not a big deal — we’re there already picking up our own kids; we’re heading back to our own house anyway, and his company, if anything, just makes the trip more fun and interesting. It’s a tiny, neighbourly thing. I wouldn’t have even thought about it, except that it seems like the kind of thing Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch believes doesn’t happen in Toronto.Or I assume it is.She’s said — first a few years ago to a small-town paper, then again recently to Toronto Life — that she moved out of Toronto because our city has “no sense of community,” and that in Clearview Township, “I know it’s fine if I walk next door and ask for a cup of sugar, they are going to give me a cup of sugar. It’s the neighbourly thing to do. Living in downtown Toronto as a resident, I would never go next door and ask my neighbour for a cup of sugar. It just wouldn’t happen.”For some reason they were talking about it on the CBC again a few days ago, which is what got me thinking about it. Article Continued BelowNow, it could be she’s partly right. I don’t recall ever directly testing the “cup-of-sugar” theory.We walk a neighbour’s kid home after school, and call on some of our neighbours to babysit our kids sometimes, especially in emergencies.One neighbour gives us heaping plates of food every time his family has a barbecue.

