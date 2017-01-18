Conservative leadership debate a head-shaking, tedious evening: Hbert

For a measure of how bad Tuesday’s French-language Conservative leadership debate actually was, consider that Kevin O’Leary — the reality-show personality who has just joined the long list of contenders to succeed Stephen Harper — probably scored in absentia.If O’Leary had produced an infomercial designed to make the Conservatives crave a more energetic contest, it would have looked like the Quebec City debate.It was not just that the event showcased a majority of candidates whose French borders on unintelligible. Most federal leadership campaigns have featured some contenders who were not fluently bilingual. Think of Ken Dryden in the 2006 Liberal leadership race or Paul Dewar at the time of Jack Layton’s succession.But the marquee candidates in those campaigns combined both the required language skills and the political gravitas one normally associates with serious aspirants to a national leadership position. And the format allowed for a debate of ideas.By contrast, more than six months in, the Conservative campaign suffers from a deficit of tall poppies that is inversely proportional to a stifling surplus of candidates.Article Continued BelowIt will never be known how many of those who watched Tuesday’s debate from home managed to do so from start to finish. Some of the exchanges defeated the interpreters.As for the live audience, suffice it to say that its mood grew more subdued with every segment of the tedious evening. Some Quebec Conservatives left the debate shaking their heads at what they saw as the opposite of an embarrassment of riches.Many worried that they could not see on the overcrowded stage a contender liable to stand up to Justin Trudeau in 2019. More than a few were upset that so many long-shot candidates were getting in the way of any semblance of a serious discussion — at the detriment of the party.