Conservative MPP accuses Liberals of secrecy on how businesses get government funding

The Liberal government is dragging its feet on releasing details of billions in financial aid it has given to Ontario companies since 2004, leaving a “veil of secrecy,” says Progressive Conservative MPP Monte McNaughton.He urged Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid on Monday to “come clean” given concerns voiced by Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk that a most business assistance funding is made by invitation only.“Taxpayers are paying a lot of money for these jobs,” said McNaughton (Lambton-Kent-Middlesex), who has repeatedly questioned whether companies donating to the Liberal party got favourable treatment.One year has passed since the Conservatives first asked information on the corporate funding to business, which Duguid said has created or maintained 175,000 jobs since 2004, including 400 in McNaughton’s riding west of London.“Our government has absolutely nothing to hide,” Duguid said in a statement Monday, noting data on investments from January 2013 to March 2016 has already been released.Article Continued BelowIt showed $907 million was handed out in that period, and the biggest sums went to automakers and high-tech companies. Duguid promised information “shortly” on corporate funding from 2008 to 2013. “Preparing this data, however, is a labour-intensive process that involves reviewing each agreement and working with each business involved,” Duguid added in the statement.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx