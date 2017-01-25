Convicted killer Travis Vader to be sentenced in Alberta court today

EDMONTON—A judge is set to deliver his sentence today for a man convicted of killing two Alberta seniors who disappeared on a camping trip in 2010.The penalty for Travis Vader, found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, could range from time already served to life in prison.The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their home in St. Albert, northwest of Edmonton, on a camping trip to British Columbia.Their burned-out motorhome and a vehicle they had been towing were later discovered, though their bodies never were found.Justice Denny Thomas has described Vader as a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns and killed them during a robbery.Article Continued BelowThe Crown is asking for a life sentence, saying Vader was out on bail and on the run on other charges when he killed the vulnerable couple.He also showed no remorse after the killings, using their cellphone the same day to call an ex-girlfriend and their money to buy beer and a phone card.The defence is arguing that Vader should receive four to six years but get at least six years credit for pretrial custody.