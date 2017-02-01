Coroner rules out inquest into Cobourg boys suicide

In what his family and the provincial advocate for children and youth are calling a “missed opportunity” for the province, the chief coroner of Ontario has decided not to hold an inquest into the death of 12-year-old Chazz Petrella.The Cobourg, Ont. boy died by suicide in 2014 after years of being bounced around between various schools and health agencies.An initial decision regarding the inquest had already been made by regional supervising coroner Dr. Paul Dungey last year, but the Petrellas had hoped a plea to chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer would change that.In a letter sent to the family’s lawyer last Friday, Huyer confirmed that after reviewing Dungey’s decision, no inquest will be held. Huyer’s decision is final.“I agree with Dr. Dungey’s determination that there would not be a benefit to the public being further informed of the circumstances of the death through an inquest,” Huyer said in the letter, obtained by the Star.Article Continued Below“Please note that this opinion is not meant to imply either approval or criticism of the care Chazz received.”He said he agreed with Dungey that there had already been “significant media attention” of Chazz’s case, thereby making it known to the public and the mental health agencies involved, and that efforts are already underway to improve the system.As part of his review, Huyer had met with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Children and Youth Services to learn more about what they were doing to improve services.