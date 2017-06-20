Coroner still determining cause of death for U.S. student freed from North Korea

CINCINNATI—A cause of death hasn’t been determined for a 22-year-old college student who was detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea before being sent home in a coma, an Ohio coroner’s office said Tuesday.Hamilton County ‘s Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco’s office released a statement saying Otto Warmbier’s family objected to an autopsy so only an external exam of his body was done. It said his medical records from an air ambulance service that brought him to Ohio and from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was hospitalized until his death Monday, have been reviewed, and the treating physicians have been interviewed extensively.“No conclusions about the cause and manner of Mr. Warmbier’s death have been drawn at this time as there are additional medical records and imaging to review and people to interview,” the coroner’s office statement said, expressing “deepest sympathies” for his family and friends.Read more: Otto Warmbier, U.S. student freed by North Korea, dies at 22The funeral for Warmbier will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Wyoming High School, where he was an athlete and salutatorian of his 2013 class.Article Continued Below“All those that wish to join his family in celebrating his life are cordially invited,” said the Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum.A funeral for Otto Warmbier, seen here in North Korea in 2016, will be held Thursday at Wyoming High School, where he was an athlete and salutatorian of his 2013 class. Warmbier was released from detention in North Korea in a coma June 13 and died in a U.S. hospital on June 19. (Supplied photo / AFP/Getty Images) The coroner’s office daily report Tuesday included Warmbier in its listings with cause of death termed “pending.”Wambier’s parents did not cite a specific cause of death but blamed “awful, torturous mistreatment” by North Korea. Doctors last week described Warmbier’s condition upon his return June 13 as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and said he suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause.