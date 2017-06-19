Cosby team triumphant, but sex crime retrial, lawsuits loom

NORRISTOWN, PA.—In one of the more unusual scenes to play out at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, the judge questioned Cosby under oath as jury deliberations wore on to be sure he knew the mistrial he sought could lead to a second trial.Cosby, the actor and comedian known as “America’s Dad,” turns 80 next month facing just that ordeal. Legal experts believe prosecutors will reshape their case for Round Two, although it’s not yet clear why jurors couldn’t reach a verdict, or how close they came.District Attorney Kevin Steele could ask the judge to let more of Cosby’s 60 accusers testify or disclose to jurors that accuser Andrea Constand is gay. That never came up in her seven hours of testimony. The defence had hoped, if it did, to introduce evidence she had previously dated a man.“The key to retrying a case is to do it differently the second time, because the defence expects you to do it the same way,” said Constand’s lawyer, Dolores Troiani.Constand is on board for the retrial. And Steele on Sunday denied a media report that Cosby had ever been offered a plea deal.Article Continued BelowRead more: Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby sexual assault case; prosecutors plan to retry chargesThe juror names remain shielded from the public under a protective order that several news outlets have challenged. Judge Steven O’Neill could revisit the issue as early as Monday. He advised jurors when the trial ended, after a week of testimony and 52 hours of deliberations, that they need not discuss the case, even as the public debates whether age, race, gender or other issues separated them.“It can never be clearer that if you speak up, you could be chilling the justice system in the future if jurors are needed in this case,” O’Neill told them.