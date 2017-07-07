Council approves King St. pilot to prioritize streetcars, but bows to taxi industry

City council gave the green light to a pilot project aimed at improving streetcar service on King St., but under pressure from the taxi industry, councillors agreed to alter the plan and exempt cabs from the project’s traffic restrictions at certain times of night.After a four-hour debate, council voted 35 to 4 on Thursday to go ahead with the pilot project on a 2.6-kilometre stretch of King, between Bathurst and Jarvis Streets.The pilot will be implemented this fall.It will last for at least one year. During that time, there will be no through-traffic allowed for private motor vehicles on King. Instead, cars will be forced to turn right at the end of major blocks. Left turns will also be prohibited. The traffic reconfiguration and modifications to the street are expected to make service on the 504 King streetcar more efficient. The line carries 65,000 people every day and is the TTC’s busiest surface route. Article Continued BelowBut in a last-minute amendment seen as a compromise aimed at winning over the pilot’s council critics, Mayor John Tory moved to exempt taxis from the prohibition on through-traffic between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The motion passed 38 to 1. “There’s no question in my mind, and, I think, many of the minds in this room, that the cab industry does represent an important part of the overall transportation system to get people around, especially at that time of night in that part of town,” said Tory in a speech to council. Tory said his motion, which also instructed staff to double the number of planned taxi stands, would improve the pilot, which he praised as “something that a 21st Century city must do to move people effectively and to protect the livability and the economy of the city.”