Council asked to fund more planning staff amid unprecedented development

To keep pace with the unprecedented new development in the city, council has been asked to approve 17 temporary staff positions for its planning department.The planning-and-growth-management committee agreed with staff recommendations Wednesday afternoon, asking for approval for the new positions, which include eight planners to deal with new building proposals. But that investment will still leave the division with far fewer planners on average per capita, compared to Mississauga, Hamilton and Vancouver.A recent survey conducted by the union representing planners of a third of that workforce found a severe lack of resources compromised their ability to properly build a livable city.“I think it’s very important that we acknowledge the planning staff, the frontline planning staff, from what we can tell here have essentially been carrying on their backs — volunteering overtime — the burden of historically high growth in the city of Toronto matched with an austerity agenda which prevented us from having the staff in place to manage that historically high growth,” Councillor Gord Perks said Wednesday.Article Continued BelowWhile city planners conduct studies to outline how the city or specific neighbourhoods or streets should grow or be designed, a bulk of their work is devoted to responding to individual applications to alter existing buildings or construct new condos and office towers.The 17 new positions, representing a total $4.7 million for two years, would be funded by application fees from developers now held in a reserve fund, which can only be used for that purpose, the city’s chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat told committee.No taxpayer money would be spent.

