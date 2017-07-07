Council disbands Toronto Parking Authority board

Council has voted to disband the Toronto Parking Authority board while the city manager reviews the findings of the auditor general into the purchase of a parcel of land near Finch Avenue West and Hwy. 400.Council unanimously backed Mayor John Tory’s motion to temporarily suspend the eight-member board and appoint a small group of high-level city bureaucrats to oversee the authority while the probe is underway.“It’s our responsibility to determine what happened and to determine what lessons should be learned to determine if there was any misconduct or incompetence or both,” Tory said Thursday on the floor of council.He added there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by TPA board members, but installing city officials will allow for a very “pure” review that is the best way to maintain public confidence, Tory said.City Manager Peter Wallace will chair the newly constituted TPA board along with the city’s chief corporate officer and deputy city manager. They will submit their findings to council.Article Continued BelowCouncil also voted to ask the integrity commissioner and lobbyist registrar to delve into circumstances around the land purchase, that was halted by Auditor General Beverley Romeo-Beehler after she criticized the TPA for not exercising due diligence in the way it handled the deal.Romeo-Beehler’s 76-page report found the TPA, a city agency, would have overpaid $2.63 million for the land that was supposed to be acquired at fair market value.Her report found the deal was rife with “conflicts and potential conflicts.” On Wednesday, Romeo-Beehler told council there was a “hairball of relationships” involved.