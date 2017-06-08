Councillor Ford reignites streetcar debate at city hall

A city committee has voted to study whether it would be more efficient to permanently replace Queen St. streetcars with buses, despite TTC leadership rejecting the idea as a non-starter.Last month the TTC temporarily replaced its iconic streetcars on the 501 Queen route with buses because of a series of construction projects along the line this summer. A motion sent to the public works committee Thursday by Councillor Michael Ford (Ward 2 Etobicoke North) asked the city and TTC to do a comparison of the “efficacy of streetcar service versus bus service on Queen,” including reliability, collisions, operating and maintenance costs, traffic volumes, and “delays to other users of the road.” The motion passed in a vote of three to two. Council will consider it at its meeting in July. Ford doesn’t sit on the committee, but the motion was introduced by fellow Etobicoke councillor Stephen Holyday on his behalf.Article Continued BelowHolyday (Ward 3 Etobicoke Centre) said the summer bus replacement had “created a golden opportunity” to determine whether the vehicles function better than streetcars. “I think as council we always have to ask those questions and challenge the status quo,” he said. The motion was a last-minute addition to the meeting agenda and no TTC staff were present to speak to it. But asked about it at an unrelated press conference earlier in the day, TTC chair Josh Colle and CEO Andy Byford asserted that running buses on Queen would be more costly and inefficient than using streetcars.