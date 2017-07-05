Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam withdrawing intersectional motion that clashed with Black activists: Paradkar

A Toronto councillor is withdrawing a motion asking the council to establish an “Intersectional Awareness Week” after it ran afoul of detractors from unexpected quarters. “I will be withdrawing the motion,” said Kristyn Wong-Tam, who also released a statement Wednesday morning, barely five days after the motion was launched. “I was hoping…that it was the beginning of a powerful movement to raise awareness that we are not single-issue people.”The City Council had directed Toronto’s City Manager to create an “Intersectional Gender-Based Framework to Assess Budgetary Impacts,” in next year’s budget, her statement said.“A dynamic young, LGBTQ2S+ racialized woman working with my office proposed the creation of an Intersectionality Awareness Week. She diligently did her research and with the input of my office staff, drafted a motion which was wholeheartedly endorsed.” The opposition to her proposal came not from the usual suspects such as Councillors Giorgio Mammoliti or Jim Karygiannis, who tabled an openly hostile motion against Black Lives Matter couched as support for Toronto Police, but from several high-profile Black scholars, activists and community workers. Article Continued BelowIntersectionality is the term coined by the American scholar and civil rights advocate Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw to describe the invisible overlapping or intersection of issues of class, race, gender, ethnicity and sexuality when it comes to discrimination. She first applied it in the context of Black feminism. While she used the term in 1980s, it has entered the mainstream only in recent years, and while I have a distaste for what I call “academese” — jargon that serves to obfuscate rather than clarify — the word “intersectionality” has expanded into an exceptionally effective descriptor of marginalized people at the crossroads of multiple identities. Wong-Tam’s proposal aiming to commence an educational campaign fell apart after her critics released an open letter asking for the motion to be withdrawn.