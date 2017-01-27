Shocked and furious Toronto politicians say Premier Kathleen Wynne has “kneecapped” the city by rejecting a proposal for tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway.RELATED:Kathleen Wynne stopping John Tory’s plan for tolls on DVP, GardinerThey charge that Wynne, who was initially supportive of the plan, caved in to 905-belt Liberal MPPs by saying Toronto can’t toll users of two highways for which it bears the full costs, and that means it’s time to push the province to upload other ostensibly provincial costs for which the city pays the bills.While welcoming Wynne’s promise to give all Ontario municipalities a bigger share of the gas tax, they doubted Toronto’s predicted $170 million-per-year share will come close to long-term revenues forecast from tolls endorsed by Mayor John Tory and city council.Article Continued Below“I think it’s a very short-sighted and politically minded decision by a government that is not too popular and won’t let Toronto do something that is fiscally responsible,” Etobicoke Councillor John Campbell said in an interview Friday.“The bottom line is, Wynne didn’t have the political courage to allow us to do that. It’s galling and it’s totally irresponsible. The province has talked about Toronto needing to be fiscally responsible and they gave us an option and now this,” Campbell said.“Wynne is afraid of the backlash from Mississauga, Peel, Halton and Durham, but why shouldn’t people who live there help pay for roads they drive on every day?”