Court case illustrates issues when vulnerable witnesses cant testify

In 2014, a woman with autism and the verbal abilities of a five-year-old told her personal support worker she had been sexually assaulted by another caregiver at her group home. In 2015, a judge found the caregiver guilty. In 2016, another judge acquitted him on appeal, disallowing the developmentally disabled woman’s statements about her alleged sexual assault for being inconsistent. On June 13, a court of appeal upheld that acquittal. The trial and appeal of Valentine Ngoddy, charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman known in court documents only as MGW, raised questions about the level of access people with developmental disabilities have to the justice system, especially when, like MGW, they cannot take the witness stand. Article Continued BelowTo lawyers and judges, the case was about striking a balance between the rights of an alleged victim with special needs and an accused person’s right to face their accuser and receive a fair trial.A woman with developmental disabilities, seen here in an interview with Toronto police, alleged a caregiver at her group home sexually assaulted her, but was unable to take the witness stand at his trial.To MGW’s family, it was a bewildering example of the court denying legal recourse and protection to a vulnerable woman.“It seems incomprehensible to me that the justice system is not prepared to offer a disabled person who has suffered an alleged sexual assault a voice of her own in court,” MGW’s father told the Star.