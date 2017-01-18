Court upholds sexual abuse finding against Ontario doctor, loss of licence

Stripping a doctor of her medical licence for sexually abusing a mentally ill female patient was appropriate and in the public interest, Divisional Court ruled Tuesday.In upholding the sexual-abuse finding and punishment meted out to Dr. Mary McIntyre, the court rejected her arguments that the disciplinary committee ignored evidence the doctor-patient relationship was over when the sexual conduct occurred, and the licence revocation was too harsh.“The committee conducted a fair hearing and did not breach any principles of procedural fairness,” Divisional Court said in its ruling.“(The) decision was based on a large range of misconduct, not just involving Patient Y, but also five other patients and their families, over a period of many years.”McIntyre, now 57, who practised in Chatham, Ont., admitted in July last year to numerous acts of professional misconduct, including failure to respond to patient-care concerns, being rude to patients, and improper record keeping. The committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario also faulted her for having a close friendship with a vulnerable man that became sexual after their doctor-patient relationship ended.Article Continued BelowMcIntyre only contested the finding she had sexually abused the woman known as Patient Y, and the licence revocation.During her appeal hearing last month, McIntyre’s lawyer made much of the fact that the committee had refused to allow a letter Patient Y had written to be entered as evidence. The letter, apparently, was written in November or December 2010 — before she and the physician had a “romantic kiss” that became the crux of the sexual-abuse finding.“I am informing you that you are no longer to be my physician,” Patient Y wrote.