Cremations held for victims of Burma plane crash as search continues for more bodies

DAWEI, BURMA—Grieving relatives gathered Friday at a cremation ceremony for victims of the crash of a Burma military plane that was carrying 122 people when it plunged into the Andaman Sea.Navy ships and fishing boats, meanwhile, navigated high waves in bad weather to search for more bodies and debris off Burma’s southeastern coast, where the four-engine Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop crashed Wednesday.Waves were 2.5 metres high in the Andaman Sea, but eight navy ships and 20 fishing boats were participating in the search, the military commander in chief’s office said. The fishermen were using their nets to search in the water and the navy ships were using sonar.Read more: Bodies, wreckage found in search for missing Burma plane carrying 122 peopleArticle Continued BelowBurma military plane carrying 120 people goes missing, official saysAs of Thursday night, 31 bodies had been recovered — 21 women, two men and eight children. There were 15 children on the flight, which was carrying military officers and their families from bases in the south to Burma’s main city, Yangon.The cause of the accident is still unknown. It had been raining, but not heavily, when the flight went down, the military said.As of Thursday night, 31 bodies had been recovered — 21 women, two men and eight children. (YE AUNG THU/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)