Crew stranded off B.C. island receives load of Christmas presents

SATURNA ISLAND, B.C.—The stranded crew of an empty container ship tied up in an international bankruptcy issue received a shipment of donated holiday cheer Tuesday, including a Christmas tree, a 20-kilogram pig and 90 kilograms of barbecue coals.Several maritime labour groups and members of Victoria’s Filipino community gathered up more than a tonne of Christmas provisions for the 16-member crew of the 255-metre Hanjin Scarlet, anchored off Saturna Island, about 70 kilometres northeast of Victoria.“It’s lonely,” said sailor Romeo Cabacang from the Philippines. “But all the crew, we are very happy for the early Christmas gift. We are very happy.”Cabacang, 40, who is married with two children in Manila, said he’s been on board the ship for 10 months, but doesn’t know when that will change.“Nobody knows when we are going home,” he said. “We don’t have that information.”Article Continued BelowThe South Korean and Filipino crew members have been technically homeless at sea since August, anchoring for months at a time outside Prince Rupert, Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands. They are being paid, but say they can’t afford to leave the ship and their jobs.The ship’s captain, Jaewon Lee from South Korea, said his crew is in good shape and is patiently awaiting the bankruptcy issues to be resolved.He said the crew is not going to shore because they need their rest and want to save money.

