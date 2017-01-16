Criminalization of HIV non-disclosure a bigger burden on women, advocates say

OTTAWA—There is a question that Saara Greene says comes up early when she speaks with HIV-positive women: “Would I get charged if I was raped?”Greene, an associate professor of social work at McMaster University, said she and her team of community-based researchers hear this often during workshops with women about the criminalization of HIV non-disclosure.That scenario has not happened, and would be unlikely, but Greene said she and her team hear it time and again as women who live with the virus explore how it impacts their everyday lives.She said it highlights how the current regime surrounding the disclosure of HIV status can have a different — and sometimes bigger — impact on women than it does on men.“The law, because it is blunt, wouldn’t contextualize experiences of violence against women and the barriers that women experience in violent relationships to either disclosing, or feeling like they could even get involved with someone,” said Greene.Article Continued BelowThe Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that the consent someone gives to sexual activity can be considered null and void if a partner fails to disclose, or lies about, his or her HIV status.That can lead to a charge of aggravated sexual assault — the most common charge, although there have been others — so long as the sexual contact has either transmitted the virus to the complainant or put them at significant risk of contracting it.The Supreme Court has said that someone who is HIV positive must disclose unless he — or she — used a condom and, on top of that, the amount of the virus in the blood is low enough to render the risk of transmission insignificant.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx