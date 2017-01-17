Toronto Mayor John Tory’s plan to add 300 child care subsidies by cutting a grant that helps lower costs for parents who use daycares in schools is being called “cynical” and “bad public policy.”“What is very sad about the mayor’s proposal is that he intends to fund fee subsidies for low-income families by increasing fees for parents who are already stretched to pay the full fees,” said Councillor Janet Davis.“We should be helping all families to access affordable child care, not taking from one group to assist another,” she added. “It is cynical, bad public policy and it is definitely the wrong way to address inadequate access to child care in Toronto.”Tory unveiled the plan Tuesday at Dane Avenue Child Care Centre, a new 62-space centre for infants, toddlers and pre-schoolers built on city land as part of a condominium development near Dufferin St. and Lawrence Ave. W.A recent city report found that licensed child care — which costs an average of $1,400 a month for children under 4 — is unaffordable for about three-quarters of families. As a result, almost 14,000 kids are waiting for subsidies.Article Continued BelowThe lack of subsidies also means many daycares have space they can’t fill, which puts centres at risk, Tory told reporters.“By adding these subsidies we are improving access to child care for the parents who need it the most,” he said. “And we’re helping to ensure that child care operators, like those here in Dane Ave., have stable enrolment, which allows them to run successful, sustainable child care centres over the long-term.”Since each subsidy costs an average of $10,000 a year, Tory’s proposal would cost about $3 million. He would pay for it by “repurposing” a city grant that offsets rent for daycares in schools, arguing it is not fair to centres in other locations.