CrowdStrike, First Experts To Affirm Trump, Russia Election Hack Theory, Renege Their Claims [BREAKING]

CrowdStrike, a group that was the first to affirm that Russia could have played a part in President Trump winning the 2016 U.S. election, have now reneged on some of their claims, Daily Mail has reported. CrowdStrike claimed back in June 2016 that Putin’s men were responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee. This finding was used by the FBI, CIA and other top intelligence agencies in their investigations into Trump and Russia. It turns out, however, that there may not be as much truth to the claim than originally thought. This could be a huge blow to the case of the Russians helping The Donald win the election, as CrowdStrike, unlike any U.S. intelligence agency, was permitted exclusive access to DNC computers, which in turn provided American government investigators with the fuel they needed to proceed with their probe on a link between the Kremlins and the president. Sources indicate that last month CrowdStrike withdrew certain claims from a report the group authored in December 2016, though no one reported on the withdrawn data until now. The document that information was removed from contained information about the alleged Russian hacking group Fancy Bear, which CrowdStrike had declared was behind the DNC hack. As part of this report, CrowdStrike also claimed that Fancy Bear had used the same type of hacking tools to break into a Ukrainian weapons base. This claim began to fall apart when Ukrainian officials publicly denied there being any truth to it. Two members of CrowdStrike recently rejected requests by the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions vis-à-vis Moscow having an impact on the 2016 election. Furthermore, CrowdStrike is reportedly actively trying to put a damper on scrutinization into their data-finding techniques. They’ve yet to respond to sources in light of this seemingly damaging finding. [Featured Image by Inquisitr]