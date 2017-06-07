Crown says triple-murder suspect gave details to police only the killer would know

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA.—A triple-murder trial began Wednesday with the Crown telling court the suspect confessed to police that he killed all three victims: a father and daughter and a senior.Derek Saretzky is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette, who was 27, two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.The Crown said in its opening statement that Saretzky had inside knowledge of the deaths in September 2015.“He provided details to the police that only the killer would know,” prosecutor Photini Papadatou told the jury Wednesday.Read more: Article Continued BelowMan accused of killing 3, including Alberta father and daughter, faces 7-week trialMan accused of killing Alberta father and daughter to face preliminary hearing in JuneJurors also heard that Saretzky took police to a remote area where the girl’s remains were found in a firepit.