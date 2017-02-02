CSIS cant say how many Canadians caught up in unlawful data program

OTTAWA–The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says they don’t know how many Canadians were caught up in an illegal metadata program that operated for almost a decade. In documents tabled in Parliament this week, CSIS told MPs they are “unable” to determine how many innocent people had their data stored and analyzed at the agency’s Operational Data Analysis Centre. The ODAC stored “associated data” — usually called metadata — on individuals that posed no threat to Canada’s national security. In 2016, a Federal Court justice ruled the agency’s decision to keep that data indefinitely was unlawful. Metadata can include highly sensitive information like geolocation data, phone calls made or received, and other personal information. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have long relied on metadata to reveal a target’s movement and networks. CSIS stated that because metadata isn’t tied to “personal details,” they can’t say how many Canadians were affected. Article Continued Below“Associated data does not reveal the purpose of the communication, nor any part of the content, and does not identify personal details, such as citizenship,” the agency wrote.“As such, CSIS is unable to quantify the number of individuals linked to the associated data.”The agency revealed they had informed successive public safety ministers about the existence of the ODAC on eight separate occasions, beginning in 2006 when the program was established.