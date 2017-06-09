CSIS kept all metadata on third parties for a decade, top secret memo says

OTTAWA—When CSIS intercepted the communications of innocent people between 2006 and 2016 “all” the metadata related to those communications was retained in a controversial database, a top secret memo obtained by the Star suggests.The document relates to CSIS’s Operational Data Analysis Centre (ODAC) and a now-discontinued program that stored data intercepted from the service’s targets — and people who were in contact with them at the time.The Federal Court ruled in 2016 it was illegal for the service to indefinitely keep data on people who posed no threat to Canada’s national security — such as the family, friends or coworkers of CSIS targets — for future analysis.While the basics of the program were revealed in heavily censored court documents, the scale of the program is not widely understood. CSIS told parliamentarians earlier this year that it didn’t know how many Canadians were caught up in the ODAC.But in an October 2016 memo to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, outgoing Canadian Security Intelligence Service director Michel Coulombe suggested the court’s ruling would have a significant impact.Article Continued Below“Though (CSIS) may continue to retain associated data linked to a target’s communications, it will no longer be able to retain (metadata) linked to third-party communications found to be unrelated to threats,” Coulombe wrote in the memo, stamped Top Secret and obtained under access to information law.“This is a shift from current practice, as since 2006, CSIS has retained all (metadata) and inserted it into ODAC for future investigative purposes.”According to court documents, CSIS set up the ODAC in 2006. While the agency notified then-Public Safety minister Stockwell Day about the program, it’s not clear how detailed the briefings to Day or subsequent ministers were.