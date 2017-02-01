CSIS, researchers probe the ongoing risk of hate-killing of Muslims

OTTAWA—Jihadi-inspired extremism has dominated discussion of terrorism in Canada in recent years.But the shootings at Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec may well represent the flip-side of that coin: the hate-killing of Muslims.It is too early to know what prompted the crimes and, so far, accused shooter Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with murder and attempted murder, but not terrorism.Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shootingStill, Bissonnette’s social-media history suggests he was a fan of far-right, anti-immigrant French politician Marine Le Pen.Article Continued BelowCanada’s spy agency and academic researchers have been quietly probing the phenomenon of right-wing extremism, and the concerns will figure into federal plans for a national office of counter-radicalization.In a September 2014 briefing to federal officials, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned of the threat posed by terrorist groups Al Qaeda, Hezbollah and the more radical Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL.But under the heading Domestic Extremism, the spy service also underscored the recent development “of a Canadian online anti-Islam movement, similar to ones in Europe.”