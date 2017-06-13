Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland have 24 hours to start taking in refugees, EU warns

BRUSSELS—The European Union warned the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland on Tuesday that they have 24 hours to start taking in refugees under an EU migrant sharing plan or face legal action.But the three countries immediately rebuffed the threat and appeared ready to go to court.The European Commission said in a statement that it has repeatedly urged them to relocate refugees or at least pledge to do so under the legally-binding refugee plan agreed two years ago.But it said they have failed to take action “in breach of their legal obligations,” and that it “has decided to launch infringement procedures.”The plan to share 160,000 refugees in overwhelmed Italy and Greece among other European countries over two years was endorsed in September 2015 by a qualified majority vote.Article Continued BelowRead more:Central European leaders reject EU migration rulesEU urges Hungary to ensure migrant holding camps comply with asylum rules