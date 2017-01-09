D.C. cafe serves love, faith and muffins

Faith Holmes was around 6 years old when her mother took her to a black church for a teachable moment. After services, the children were invited to attend Sunday school, but Holmes resisted. As the only white child, she recalls telling her mother she felt different. Her mother replied, “Good. Now you know what it feels like.”Then she told her young daughter to remember that feeling whenever there was an opportunity to be kind to someone who might feel like an outcast.It is in that spirit that Holmes dedicated her 20s to race relations work in Los Angeles, forming a non-profit with a Grammy Award-winning music producer and acting as personal assistant to a renowned African American author. And it is how she now runs her community cafe in a gentrified Washington neighbourhood near the famous U Street Corridor, once a major hub for African American music and business.On a freezing pre-dawn morning, the sidewalk scattered with salt in anticipation of snow, Holmes, now 44, unlocked the door of her small business, Love ‘n Faith Cafe. Nestled between a high-priced gym, a boutique grocery store and underneath apartments where a one bedroom rents for around $3,000 a month, the cafe is meant to be a place where everyone, regardless of race or class, is welcome.Inside, a glass case is filled with Holmes’s muffins and scones, and there is a liquid nitrogen ice cream machine. It’s a coffee shop, a bakery, an ice cream shop, a smoothie bar, a sandwich place — it’s a bit unfocused, but it’s trying to be a little bit of everything for everyone, which is fitting.Article Continued BelowThere are square wooden tables each etched with two quotes, one about love and one about faith. “I have decided to stick to love . . . Hate is too great a burden to bear,” reads one quote from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “Ya gotta have faith! faith! faith!” reads another from the George Michael song. The art pieces on the wall are graphic images of cultural icons like King and Mother Teresa as well as modern day inspirational figures like Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice, and Misty Copeland, the first African American woman to be a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre.Holmes welcomes local activists to hold community meetings in the cafe. On any given afternoon, neighbourhood schoolchildren careen through the door, and Holmes’ staff knows that each, if they say please and thank you, can have a free ice cream sample.“Sometimes it’s disruptive to the customers, but my whole feeling is I want [the kids] to feel welcome,” she said. “This is their neighbourhood, their families have lived here for the past 40 years. I don’t want to be another place where they don’t feel welcome.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx