Daesh claims deadly Jordan attack that killed Canadian

AMMAN, JORDAN— Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, claimed responsibility Tuesday for a series of shooting attacks in Jordan that killed 10 people, including a woman from Canada.Sunday’s shootings were the bloodiest in Jordan in recent memory and raised new concerns about the rise of Islamic militancy in the pro-Western kingdom.Jordan plays a key role in the U.S.-led military campaign against Daesh, which seized large areas in neighbouring Iraq and Syria in 2014 and proclaimed a “caliphate” there.The shootings took place in the central Jordanian town of Karak. Linda Vatcher, a 62-year-old from Newfoundland, was killed in the attack. She had recently travelled to the Middle East to spend Christmas with her son, Chris, who was reportedly working as a teacher in the region.Article Continued BelowThe mother and son were visiting a Crusader castle popular with tourists in Karak when gunmen assaulted Jordanian police in a series of attacks. Christopher Vatcher was said to have jaw injuries, and was being treated at a hospital in the Jordanian capital of Amman.Four gunmen were shot and killed by Jordanian security forces during the standoff at Karak Castle.The Daesh claim was published Tuesday on “Shumoukh al-Islam,” a password-protected website affiliated with the extremist group.

