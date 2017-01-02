Daesh claims responsibility for New Years attack on Istanbul nightclub

ISTANBUL—The Daesh group on Monday claimed responsibility for the New Year’s attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, including one Canadian, and wounded scores of others.Turkish police meanwhile detained eight people in connection to the attack but were still hunting for the gunman who disappeared amid the chaos of the attack.The Daesh-linked Aamaq News Agency said the attack was carried by a “heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast.”It said the man opened fire from an automatic rifle in “revenge for God’s religion and in response to the orders” of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The group described Turkey as “the servant of the cross” and also suggested it was in retaliation for Turkish military offensives against the Daesh group in Syria and Iraq.Article Continued Below“We let infidel Turkey know that the blood of Muslims that is being shed by its airstrikes and artillery shelling will turn into fire on its territories,” the statement said.Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said eight people were taken into custody by Istanbul anti-terrorism squads and they are being questioned at Istanbul’s main police headquarters. It did not provide further information on the suspects.▶An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others.(The Associated Press)Earlier, Turkish media reports had said that Turkish authorities believed the Daesh group was behind the attack and that the gunman, who is still at large, comes from a Central Asian nation and is likely to be either from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

