Daesh destroys part of second-century Roman theatre in Syria

BEIRUT—Daesh militants destroyed parts of the second-century Roman theatre in Syria's historic town of Palmyra and the site's landmark ancient Tetrapylon, the government and opposition activists said Friday.It was the extremist group's latest attack on world heritage, an act that the U.N. cultural agency called a "war crime." A Syrian government official said he feared for the remaining antiquities in Palmyra, which Daesh recaptured last month.Palmyra, a UNESCO world heritage site that once linked Persia, India, China with the Roman empire and the Mediterranean area, has already seen destruction at the hands of Daesh. The ancient town first fell to Daesh militants in May 2015, when they held it for 10 months. During that time, the group damaged a number of its relics and eventually emptied it of most of its residents, causing an international outcry.Palmyra fell again to Daesh last month, only nine months after a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive was hailed as a significant victory for Damascus.On Friday, Maamoun Abdulkarim, the head of Syria's antiquities department, said reports of the recent destruction first trickled out of the Daesh-held town late in December. But satellite images of the damage only became available late Thursday, confirming the destruction.Abdulkarim said militants destroyed the facade of the second-century theatre along with the Tetrapylon, a cubic-shaped ancient Roman monument in the middle of the colonnaded road that leads to the theatre.Satellite imagery obtained by the Boston-based American Schools of Oriental Research, or ASOR, show extensive damage to the Tetrapylon. DigitalGlobe satellite imagery also shows damage to the theatre facade.These satellite images show Palmyra's Roman tetrapylon on Jan. 10, left, and on Dec. 26, 2016, right. In the group's latest attach on world heritage, Daesh militants destroyed the ancient landmark after retaking Palmyra last month. (UNITAR-UNOSAT) ASOR said the damage was likely caused by intentional destruction from Daesh, but the organization was unable to verify the exact cause.