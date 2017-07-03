Daesh militants send female suicide bombers as Mosul fight nears end

MOSUL, IRAQ—With the fight for Mosul in its final stage Monday, Daesh militants sent female suicide bombers hidden among fleeing civilians, while Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition unleashed punishing airstrikes and artillery fire that set dozens of buildings ablaze.At least one Iraqi soldier was killed and five were wounded in the two separate suicide attacks, the military said. On Sunday, a bomber in women’s clothing killed 14 people at a camp for displaced residents in Anbar province, a provincial official said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.Read more:U.S. takes on larger role as fight to drive Daesh from Mosul nears its endHundreds flee as Iraqi forces attack last pockets of Daesh resistance in MosulArticle Continued Below“These tactics don’t surprise me,” said Sgt. Ahmed Fadil, who patrolled Mosul’s Old City just 50 metres from the front.The militants “have nowhere to go. They’re trapped,” he said.Monday’s two suicide bombings against Iraqi soldiers followed three other such attacks by women — some of them teenagers — in the previous two days, said Sgt. Ali Abdullah Hussein.