Dallass mayor assures Ontario premier Wynne that he opposes Texas Buy American law

As Ontario takes aim at Texas’ new protectionist Buy American law, the province has two powerful allies: the mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth.“Obviously, there is a populism and a nationalism and a localism that is happening all over this world . . . and we have got to educate people to understand that they are going to be hurt by this movement,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said after a meeting with Premier Kathleen Wynne.“It is going to be cutting the nose off to spite our face and we’ve got to make sure that we explain to people how economics and business works,” Rawlings said at Queen’s Park on Monday.“When legislation like this passes, we are going down a path that is very dangerous,” he said.That was a reference to Texas Governor Greg Abbott signing into law last Friday new provisions requiring state projects to buy U.S. iron and steel if the cost doesn’t exceed 20 per cent more than foreign imported products.Article Continued BelowIt comes as U.S. President Donald Trump wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price emphasized that “there’s quite a bit of wiggle room” in the new Texas Buy American law that takes effect Sept. 1.“The aim was not to penalize Canada. It was passed as a response to China. They really had not studied the impact of this and what it might do to our trade,” said Price, who vowed to keep the pressure on state officials to ensure the free flow of goods.