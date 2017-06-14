Dear Howlanders: Toronto street touched by mans thank you letter after near mugging

Gideon Scanlon almost got mugged. Then he wrote a thank you letter.Not to his attackers — but to the residents of a Toronto street who he says lifted his faith in humanity.“On a night that showed me the worst of human behaviour, your neighbourhood showed me the best,” reads his letter, hanging on a lamp post on Howland Ave. Scanlon and his friend had been walking home early Monday morning, after an evening of celebratory drinks.They were lost in conversation on the tree-lined residential road near Bathurst St. and Dupont St., when Scanlon heard footsteps from behind. Before he knew it, he said his friend was in a headlock.Article Continued BelowScanlon began running down the street, yelling for help as loudly as he could while two men chased behind him. They had stolen his friend’s wallet at knifepoint, but Scanlon escaped unscathed — he said the “wretched knaves” were scared off by a dog’s loud barking. His friend ran after the attackers to get his wallet back, he said, but they hopped in a car and drove away.Shocked and shaken, Scanlon sat down on the street. A woman immediately came outside with the barking dog to see if he was all right.