Death of a Toronto fixture, Flyerman

Sometime in the early 2000s, the Conan O’Brien show presented from Toronto. There in the audience was a man shouting. The camera panned to him. The man was wearing a jacket that lit up. It read ‘Flyerman.’Known to Torontonions by this sobriquet was Mark Vincent Vistorino, who spent most of his life chasing the limelight.Vistorino became somewhat of a fixture on the Toronto concert scene as he, sometimes aggressively, handed out flyers promoting his photography business. At other times, he entertained people with his sharp remarks and occasional off-colour jokes.So intense and unique was his persona that two Toronto filmmakers, Jason Tan and Jeff Stephenson made a documentary about Vistorino, which premiered at the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival.Vistorino died on Nov. 15, 2016, on his way to Prague. He was 57. Article Continued BelowThe funeral will be held Tuesday at Morley Bedford Funeral Home at 159 Eglinton Ave. West.Mark Vincent Vistorino, also known as 'Flyerman,' was a presence on the Toronto concert scene. (Jason Tan) Vistorino was born on Nov. 20, 1958. Before he took up fashion photography and became Flyerman, Vistorino worked in his family’s meat business, according to a death notice published in the Star.Tan recalled his friendship with Vistorino. He described Vistorino as someone who could steal the limelight for a brief moment among the big events that were going on.

