Death of Canadian teacher, husband in New Mexico ruled murder-suicide

The deaths of a beloved teacher from the GTA and her husband beside a New Mexico highway have been ruled a murder-suicide, state police said Tuesday. Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32, was found dead in the passenger seat of the couple's blue Dodge truck at about 9 a.m. Thursday. Her husband, Jacob, was on the driver's side with a gun between his legs. Both had been shot in the head. The car was still running when New Mexico State police officers found the couple on the side of the Interstate 40 highway near Albuquerque.In a news release Tuesday, state police said they found "no forensic evidence indicating an external party to be involved," and investigators would be examining a number of electronics found in the car to help determine a motive for the death. Officers found the bodies while directing traffic for a nearby crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying radioactive materials. Kokotkiewicz was from Canada, but the couple lived in Flower Mound, Texas, about 45 kilometres northwest of Dallas. Her husband served in the U.S. army, according to local media. Kokotkiewicz, who went by Tammy or Ms. K, taught at a high school in Dallas. She was certified to teach English, language arts and reading for students in grades 4 to 12 since last July, records from the State of Texas show. Read more: Students of Canadian teacher found dead in New Mexico can't believe 'Mrs. K is gone'