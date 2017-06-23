Death toll from on-reserve fires rises to 175 after death of First Nations elder

Another person has died in a house fire on a First Nations reserve, this time on the Pikwakanagan First Nation, about 90 kilometres west of Arnprior, Ont.Pikwakanagan First Nation Chief Kirby Whiteduck said the fire happened early Sunday morning and claimed the life of 78-year-old Darwin Bernard.Sunday’s death brings the total number of people killed in on-reserve house fires to at least 175 since the federal government stopped keeping track in 2010, and one Indigenous fire chief says despite government commitments to take action, Bernard’s death likely won’t be the last.“I can tell you at least 10 or 12 (Indigenous) people are going to die this year in Ontario alone,” said Six Nations of the Grand River Fire Chief Matthew Miller.Miller is also the newly-elected president of the Ontario Native Firefighter’s Society, and has been a leading voice pushing the federal government to enact a series of long-standing recommendations aimed at saving lives in this country’s Indigenous communities.Article Continued BelowPeople who live on First Nations reserves are 10.4 times more likely to die in a fire than anyone else in the country, according to a 2007 Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation report, compiled when the government was still collecting the data.In February, on the heels of a Star investigation into fatal on-reserve fires, Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett pledged to take action.Bennett promised to create an Indigenous Fire Marshal’s office and new federal legislation that will enact a basic national fire code which currently doesn’t apply on First Nations reserves.