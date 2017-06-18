Debate heats up in New Jersey, where home bakers are banned from selling their goods

TRENTON, N.J.—There’s only one thing preventing baker Mandy Coriston from selling the Irish soda bread she makes from her great-grandmother’s recipe inside her old cast-iron skillets: she lives in New Jersey.New Jersey is now the only state in the U.S. where people can’t sell home-baked goods after a Wisconsin court this month invalidated that state’s ban.Wisconsin officials have said they may appeal the judge’s decision, but the state Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would allow home bakers to sell without a licence.A push by a group including Coriston to overturn New Jersey’s law has drawn plenty of supporters over the last eight years, but one state lawmaker has so-far blocked it from being considered because of concerns over public health issues.The home-bakers group says they want the right to sell some of their goods to earn a living or just to make some extra money without having to open storefronts or pay to work out of commercial kitchens.Article Continued BelowCoriston points out that it’s legal in the state for people to sell baked goods at charity events, but not for those who want to run a small business using the same products.“Same ingredients. Same kitchens. Same bakers that want to do this for profit,” she said. “But the second you put a price tag on it, that baked good becomes illegal, it becomes contraband basically.”Erica Jedynak, who runs the New Jersey chapter of the conservative Americans for Prosperity, said that the ban is an example of special interests trying to “control competition and limit enterprise.” The group is helping the home-bakers group lobby lawmakers.