Debris washes ashore after plane carrying 6 disappears over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND—Debris washed ashore near an airport where a small plane carrying six people took off shortly before it vanished over Lake Erie near Cleveland, the city said Sunday.Authorities received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport, where a plane carrying a family of four and their two neighbours departed late Thursday. Police also continued to investigate the contents of a bag found earlier Sunday near a private harbour in Bratenahl, a small lakeside community near Cleveland.The debris had not yet been verified as coming from the missing plane, authorities said.“We want to remind everyone that this is an active investigation,” Police Chief Calvin Williams said. “If you see something that could be debris from the plane, we are asking people to avoid touching it, and to call the Division of Police immediately.”John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, Sue, their two teenage sons, Jack and Andrew, and two neighbours were also aboard.Article Continued BelowThe aircraft was headed to Ohio State University Airport, northwest of downtown Columbus. The plane suddenly lost altitude about 2 miles (3 kilometres) out during a scheduled return trip to Columbus, according to a flight-tracking service.Fleming’s father has said the family and friends were attending a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.The Coast Guard began searching the air after being notified soon after the plane’s disappearance. High waves and blustery conditions prevented smaller Coast Guard boats from the Cleveland area from deploying Thursday night. A 140-foot Coast Guard cutter joined a search that covered 128 square miles (331 square kilometres) of the lake on Friday.

