Decades later, CSISs white supremacy infiltrator tells his story

In a bedroom community in Western Canada, a 59-year-old man is living an unremarkable life.He has a wonderful wife, three dogs and a marketing consulting gig. He loves sports and live music, especially if U2 or Lady Gaga are headlining. He plays bridge, though not nearly as much as he would like.His life is the picture of ordinary; the man is anything but.Old habits hint at a secret past. In large crowds, he still scans for surveillance vantage points. He makes sure his home address never appears on his mail or driver’s licence.He will give you a name, but it won’t be his real one — that would be Grant Bristow, an identity he hasn’t used in 23 years.Article Continued BelowIn 1994, Bristow disappeared from his Mississauga home after an explosive story in the Toronto Sununmasked him as a CSIS spy who had infiltrated the Heritage Front.At the time, the Heritage Front was Canada’s most influential white supremacist organization. Bristow was its co-founder.By the time the story hit newsstands, Bristow — along with his then wife and stepson — had fled to a safe house, fearing retaliation from the white supremacists he’d betrayed. A media frenzy ensued.