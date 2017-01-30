Decades-long saga could revive Docks-like space on Polson Pier

It was torture to some, just business to others.When a lengthy battle over noise violations more than a decade ago pulled the plug on the Docks entertainment complex and its booming bass on the edge of Polson Pier, it gave island residents some peace — and peace of mind.Since then, the space has never ceased to be a nightclub. The venue has changed names, ownership has shifted hands, the liquor licence duly acquired. And the music has played on. While it mostly played indoors, it recently returned to an outdoor pool bar. Still, the peace has held. Read more: Charles Khabouth: The king who would be emperorNow, those running the event space off Cherry St. in Toronto’s Port Lands are making a much bigger play after submitting a new liquor licence application that would expand the complex’s capacity to more than 15,000 people — making it one of the biggest nightclubs in the world.Article Continued BelowAnd, in a worrying sign for neighbours, this new application would reset the conditions that currently keep a damper on outdoor concerts, opening the door to a possible return to the problems from nearly 10 years ago. Those involved with the space are tight-lipped about their future plans. But the request for a new liquor licence has pitted the venue’s operators, including nightclub tycoon Charles Khabouth, on one side, with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the city of Toronto and Toronto Island residents on the other. Lawyers for the residents, city and commission have all argued — in court and tribunal hearings for the past year — that the venue operators are trying to circumvent the process.“Now it looks like we’re going back to David versus Goliath again,” said Councillor Paula Fletcher, whose downtown ward (Toronto-Danforth) includes the pier site.INK Entertainment president Charles Khabouth at the Cabana Pool Bar. The "South Beach" style venue is located at The Docks in Toronto. (Carlos Osorio)