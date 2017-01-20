Defeated Gambian leader told to cede power or face military force

BANJUL, GAMBIA—The leaders of Guinea and Mauritania arrived in Gambia’s capital Friday in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to get defeated President Yahya Jammeh to cede power, while a regional military force was awaiting orders to act.The head of the regional force has said the troops will force Jammeh out if he doesn’t step aside. A noon deadline set by the regional body passed as the Guinean and Mauritanian leaders arrived for talks.On Thursday, Adama Barrow was inaugurated as Gambia’s new president and the U.N. Security Council voted to approve the regional military intervention.The West African regional force, including tanks, moved into Gambia Thursday evening and has met no resistance, said Marcel Alain de Souza, chairman of the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS. At least 20 military vehicles were seen poised at the border town of Karang on Friday morning.The regional force, including troops from Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Mali, moved in after Barrow’s inauguration and the unanimous Security Council vote.Article Continued BelowBarrow, who won Gambia’s presidential election in December, was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal, where he is for his safety.Jammeh on Friday remained in the official residence, State House, in Gambia’s capital, Banjul. Increasingly isolated, he dissolved his Cabinet on Thursday, said Malick Jones, the director of national television. Several ministers had already resigned in recent days, in some cases fleeing the country.Guinean President Alpha Conde arrived in Banjul with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz. Mauritania has been mentioned as a possible country where Jammeh could go into exile.